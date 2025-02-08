Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of CRTO opened at $45.50 on Friday. Criteo has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $118,814.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,580.84. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $115,838.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,190.75. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,541 shares of company stock valued at $860,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Criteo by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,653,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

