Critical Analysis: EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get EBET alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EBET and Cedar Fair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cedar Fair 1 1 12 0 2.79

Cedar Fair has a consensus price target of $56.21, indicating a potential upside of 27.76%. Given Cedar Fair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than EBET.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.7% of EBET shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of EBET shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EBET and Cedar Fair”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $39.18 million 0.00 -$84.24 million N/A N/A Cedar Fair $1.80 billion 2.45 $124.56 million ($0.64) -68.75

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than EBET.

Risk and Volatility

EBET has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EBET and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair 0.99% 113.05% 2.41%

Summary

Cedar Fair beats EBET on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EBET

(Get Free Report)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides i-gaming, which include digital versions of wagering games in land-based casinos, such as blackjack, roulette, and slot machines, as well as online betting services. In addition, the company offers online gaming platform and managed services, including customer service, customer on-boarding, and payment processing ensuring operational stability and continuity. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for EBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.