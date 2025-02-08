Critical Comparison: Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC) & Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) and Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Summit Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Summit Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enterprise Products Partners and Summit Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners 0 4 7 1 2.75 Summit Midstream 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus price target of $34.70, indicating a potential upside of 5.27%. Given Enterprise Products Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enterprise Products Partners is more favorable than Summit Midstream.

Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Midstream has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Summit Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners 10.32% 20.31% 8.04% Summit Midstream -23.01% 0.71% 0.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Summit Midstream”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners $56.22 billion 1.27 $5.53 billion $2.69 12.25 Summit Midstream $449.92 million 1.01 -$38.95 million ($12.81) -3.33

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Midstream. Summit Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Products Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats Summit Midstream on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services. It operates natural gas processing facilities located in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming; NGL pipelines; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL and related product storage facilities; and NGL marine terminals. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals, which include a fleet of approximately 250 tractor-trailer tank trucks that are used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates natural gas pipeline systems to gather, treat, and transport natural gas. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Napoleonville, Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Wharton County, Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation facilities, including propylene fractionation units and propane dehydrogenation facilities, and related marketing activities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer operations; and octane enhancement, isobutane dehydrogenation, and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates refined products pipelines and terminals; and ethylene export terminals; and provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Summit Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.