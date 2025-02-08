Critical Contrast: Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) and Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -9.72% -10.16% -4.74% Waitr -111.96% N/A -209.50%

Risk & Volatility

Xometry has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Xometry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xometry and Waitr”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $463.41 million 3.81 -$67.47 million ($1.05) -33.97 Waitr $130.00 million 0.00 -$206.79 million N/A N/A

Xometry has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xometry and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 1 2 6 0 2.56 Waitr 0 0 0 0 0.00

Xometry presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.55%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than Xometry.

Summary

Xometry beats Waitr on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Waitr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

