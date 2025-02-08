Critical Review: SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) versus Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of SB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SB Financial Group and Bridgewater Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.06%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

This table compares SB Financial Group and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 14.10% 8.98% 0.84% Bridgewater Bancshares 12.96% 8.85% 0.71%

Risk and Volatility

SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SB Financial Group and Bridgewater Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $81.37 million 1.97 $11.47 million $1.72 14.03 Bridgewater Bancshares $109.56 million 3.74 $32.83 million $1.03 14.51

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats SB Financial Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking products and services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance working capital, capital investment, or for other business related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

