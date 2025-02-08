Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.18 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $596.67 million, a P/E ratio of -363.53, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $10,552,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 26,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 552,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 148,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

