Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Crown Castle stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,243,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,465,000 after buying an additional 282,821 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $3,083,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,592,000 after purchasing an additional 203,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

