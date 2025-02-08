Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $85.10, but opened at $91.77. Crown shares last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 159,530 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 249,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,095,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after buying an additional 176,959 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,676,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,301,000 after buying an additional 412,973 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

