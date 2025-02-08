Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $407.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $395.00 to $407.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Vertical Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.08.

NYSE CMI opened at $372.12 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 12 month low of $247.53 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total transaction of $717,218.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,419.29. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,328 shares of company stock worth $2,300,040 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after buying an additional 2,523,854 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 38,765.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,616,000 after acquiring an additional 972,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $187,082,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,279,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Cummins by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 771,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,381,000 after purchasing an additional 188,254 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

