Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) versus 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Critical Survey

Risk & Volatility

Cyber Apps World has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1847 has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyber Apps World and 1847″s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$150,000.00 ($0.35) -0.36 1847 $68.68 million 0.06 -$30.00 million N/A N/A

Cyber Apps World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1847.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.3% of 1847 shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of 1847 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cyber Apps World and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -179.28% 27.01% 1847 -49.35% N/A -136.22%

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

