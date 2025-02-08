Cyr Financial Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cyr Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,111,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $52,394,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 414,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,515,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 869,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.28 and its 200 day moving average is $174.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

