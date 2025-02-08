DA Davidson Downgrades WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Neutral

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WaFd has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. WaFd has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WaFd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,583,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in WaFd by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,432,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,923,000 after purchasing an additional 253,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after buying an additional 195,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,318,000 after buying an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,933,000 after buying an additional 95,251 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

