DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 11,953 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $22.16 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.