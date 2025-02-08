DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 14,923 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3,180.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 27.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.76. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.