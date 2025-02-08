DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 7,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

