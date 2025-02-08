DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $1,273,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $796,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $70.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.