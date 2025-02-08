DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 4,523 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
SHYD stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60.
The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.
