DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 148.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

