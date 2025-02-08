DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,562,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 887.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,374 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 225,015 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,446 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,093,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $233.99 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.65 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

