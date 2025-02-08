DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 817.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in MP Materials by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $278,068.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,398,884.30. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $9,273,214.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,643,076 shares in the company, valued at $375,590,254.76. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,271,085 shares of company stock worth $26,757,696. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $23.90 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

