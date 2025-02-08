DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,821 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 205.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,632,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,878,000 after buying an additional 1,097,815 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $52,561,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 72.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,844,000 after purchasing an additional 384,121 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 51.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,985,000 after purchasing an additional 206,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 198,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.16, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $170.08.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total transaction of $393,203.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,514.32. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 780,979 shares of company stock worth $111,869,206 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

