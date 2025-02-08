DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 187 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FIS opened at $83.41 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.