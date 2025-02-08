DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 515 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
CGSD stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74.
About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF
The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.
