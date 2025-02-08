DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of GSK by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 50.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.3932 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.10%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

