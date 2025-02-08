DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129,574 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth about $67,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 457.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Cannae by 10.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of CNNE opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.86. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $113.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.67 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 68.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cannae from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

