DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.68.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $200.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $129.36 and a 12-month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $468,210.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,875.75. The trade was a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,786 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $1,024,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,696.70. This represents a 63.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,459. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

