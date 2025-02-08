DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2025

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.