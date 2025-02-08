DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

