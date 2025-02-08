DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 777,304 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,671,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 443.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 157,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 128,644 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $67,540,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 181.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

