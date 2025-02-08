DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,040.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,711,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Super Micro Computer Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.30.
Super Micro Computer Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
