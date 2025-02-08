DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 17.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

