DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 34,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 328,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.04 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

