DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Cameco by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $49.97 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

