DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $537,000 Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218,410 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,479,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,964,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,586,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $50.94 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

