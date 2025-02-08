DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $561,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 59,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 306,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

TCHP stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $683.31 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

