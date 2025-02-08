DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $569,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 10,096,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after buying an additional 563,395 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 108,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.0674 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.