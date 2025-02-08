DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.