DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 109,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

PPG Industries stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.94.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.51%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

