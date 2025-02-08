DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 529,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 77,655 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 439,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 25.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 73,322 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 268.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 230,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 67.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,209 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

