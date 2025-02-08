DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2,378.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

