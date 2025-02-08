DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,913,000 after purchasing an additional 627,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,203,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,388 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 346,362 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $127.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

