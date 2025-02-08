DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,864 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,843.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

