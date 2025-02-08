DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total transaction of $597,309.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,066,927.65. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total transaction of $6,348,138.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at $143,670,155.40. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $375.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.34. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $417.64. The company has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.30.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.