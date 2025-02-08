DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 29,480 First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First National in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First National in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First National by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First National by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in First National by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

First National Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FXNC opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.54. First National Co. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

First National Increases Dividend

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. First National had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Equities analysts expect that First National Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

