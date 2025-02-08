DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

