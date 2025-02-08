DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPH. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 102,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPH opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

