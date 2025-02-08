DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 517 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $234,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,203.84. This trade represents a 14.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,709.74. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Stock Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.