DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 539 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,684 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

