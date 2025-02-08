DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 7,112 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 278,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 206,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GMAB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.20 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

