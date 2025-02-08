DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,025,000. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,280,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 40,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4,667.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 63,336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAT opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $764.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $57.69.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

