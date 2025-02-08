Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $444.50.
DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
NYSE DE opened at $465.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.26. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $485.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
